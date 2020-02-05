The Farmer’s Southern Breakfast Sausage Wraps with Triple S Farms

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Farmer’s Southern Breakfast Sausage Wraps

(Makes 12 servings @ $1.10 each)

Ingredients:

1 lb. Triple S Farms Southern Breakfast Sausage

2 Cups finely chopped cabbage

1 carrot (skin on) finely chopped

2 finely chopped green onion

4 oz. cream cheese

1 package egg roll wrappers

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Brown the sausage. Stir in the vegetables to soften and soak up the flavor. Turn off the heat. Add in the cream cheese, mixing it into the meat and vegetables. Place inside the egg roll wraps. Roll up, tucking in the bottom and top at the last roll. Fry in heated oil. Place on paper towels to drain. You can use your favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Here at Triple S Farms we pride ourselves on our humanely raised, antibiotic free animals fed on our certified organic pastures. Our goal is to build a diverse ecosystem on our small farm, all while raising an amazing product for our wonderful customers. It truly is a cycle dependent on four factors; our customers, the animals, mother nature and the farms’ custodian, if we remove one of these then the cycle is broken.

Market 8am to Noon

Lincoln Square

Here, you will find an assortment of the best fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, arts, crafts, and so much more! We welcome you to invest in your community and help our very own entrepreneurs thrive. Shop local at Market IN the Square! By shopping local you help create jobs, make Urbana a destination, strengthen your community, and find some of the most unique offerings in the city.