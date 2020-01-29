The Fabulous Hoedads live at City Center

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Fresh off a trip to Colorado where The Fabulous Hoedads recorded a live album with their old band, Timothy P. and the Rural Route 3, they’re back at The City Center!

Band Members

Bruce Horn – Bass and Vocals,

Mike Lewis – Drums and Vocals

Jerry “Muttonhead” Erickson – Guitar, Steel Guitar and Vocals

Randal Rhodes – Keys and Vocals

Ron Stockert – Keys and Vocals

Doug Greenlee – Guitar and Vocals

Hometown

Decatur, IL

About

To be able play at the VFW one night, a country bar the next and polish the week off at a special event! Now that’s the ultimate variety band!!

A loose association of musicians who can play a variety of music appropriate for any venue! Everyone comes to the band from a different background which makes this band unique.

Biography

Bruce Horn: A professional musician since 1969. Bruce started playing the piano at age 5 and worked his way through school band instruments before seeing a life changing event on The Ed Sullivan Show! The Beatles made their first appearance and he was hooked! He starting playing guitar at the age of 12 and switched to bass at 17! It as been his constant companion since.

Doug Greenlee – Fingerpicker and vocalist extraordinaire! When if comes to traditional country there is no one better! He can rip it on blues, bluegrass and rock too! Always a great evening with Doug on the bandstand!

Mike Lewis, Justin Hayes and Rick Snow are filling the drum seat depending on availability! We do get lucky sometimes and are happy to have them with us!

Jerry “Muttonhead” Erickson – Guitar and Steel player supreme! He’ll throw a few lead and harmonies in too!

Stacy Doty – Guitar and Vocals – Handling a variety of styles effortlessly!

Ron Stockert:- Decatur’s only Grammy Winner for his work with Chaka Kahn and Rufus. Ron’s list of national acts include, Three Dog Night, Etta James and Ike and Tina Turner! He is a gold record recipient too!

Whomever shows up we call it fun! Come see us!

Awards

Ron – Grammy!

Bruce and Jerry – Band of the year 3 years in a row Denver, Colorado.

CONTACT INFO:

Email: TheFabulousHoedads@outlook.com

Website: www.thefabuloushoedads.com

Reverb Nation: www.reverbnation.com/control_room/artist/4158255/songs

Facebook Band Page: www.facebook.com/TheFabulousHoedads

Facebook Fan Page: www.facebook.com/groups/186966821475333/