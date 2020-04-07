The do’s and don’ts of hair extension care between salon appointments

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

While salons are closed for the time being, you might be overdo for a hair extension move up service. Something You Salon & Spa shares a few tips to maintain your locks between appointments.

1. Keep brushing morning and night! Your extensions might be more grown out than normal so brush carefully over the top of your wefts. Separate rows of extensions and brush individual sets of hair.

2. Wear protective hair styles including braids, loose buns, and low pony tails. Keep styles loose and soft and secure with hair ties that don’t put tension on rows. Scrunchies are great!

3. Try to avoid sleeping with your hair down.

4. Practice avoiding heat. Mostly air dry (be sure to avoid abrasive materials such as sweaters, big collars, etc anything rough that will rough up your extensions as they hand low), try your best to just give your hair a break in this time.