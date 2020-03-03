Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DSC operates several art focused classes at our site called “The Crow at 110”, at this site, we produce arts and crafts made by people with Developmental and Intellectual disabilities. We intend to eventually operate a store front out of this location, but in the mean time, are looking forward to connecting with area artists to collaborate with. It’s about community and allowing people to connect with one another to create art.

At the Crow at 110, we lead several art based classes as an outlet for self expression and a pathway to alternative employment. We have a team of creative people who lead these classes and help people realize their artistic potential.

All of the products and art that we make is made by people who receive DSC services.

Our Spring Open House will be held at the Crow at 110 on Saturday, March 7th from 3 to 5 pm. We will be selling art, soaps, and greeting cards that have been made by people we support in our programs.

DSC/ The Crow at 110

110 East University Ave, Champaign IL 61820