Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Committee on Aging of Champaign County‘s Goal is to provide educational resources to Senior Advocates and the population at large through monthly meetings and information dissemination.

We are a dues paying organization that can provide grants to seniors who have gaps in their current daily living and care plans. We can also provide assistance for guardianship.

We also have a subcommittee the Coffee Connections Senior Advocates who meet weekly and are our social/philanthropic committee. Last year they hosted our the First Annual Roasted Run/Walk 1K at the new Health Alliance at the Fields. They also did a holiday toiletries drive for at risk Seniors in Champaign County last November and December.

People need to know that Champaign Urbana is stocked with caring advocates and if they are a member of the COA they can really help navigate most any question as to who they should talk to for their care needs.

Our organization is different because we take an active part in the affairs of our community. Most organizations are strictly educational. Thanks to our Coffee Connections subcommittee we are really ramping up our community involvement and we are hoping to provide even more assistance this fall to seniors during the holidays compared to the 58 we provided toiletries to last year.

As of now we have had to cancel our events and meetings, but are having some periodic conversations through platforms like Zoom and Skype.