Brewing the American Dream: Charboy’s Premium Sauces

For an unforgettable bite, try Charboy’s premium sauces, a small business based out of Chicago. Charboy’s is a vendor supported by and available on the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, a philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage businesses nationwide. Their Hot & Spicy Asian sauce is a match made in heaven with crispy cauliflower!

JOI: Almond + Cashew Pack with Pitcher

What better way to enjoy game day than with a game-changing, first of its kind plant milk base made with Just One Ingredient! JOI is extremely versatile and can be used as a dairy-free substitute in a multitude of different recipes this football season, like Vegan French Onion Dip. Try JOI with their bestselling combo pack, featuring two original flavors: Almond Base and Cashew Base plus an airtight pitcher for fresh milk.

NuTrail: Birthday Cake Granola, Vanilla Blueberry Granola

NuTrail offers healthy, keto-friendly granola that has under 3 grams net carbs. It can be eaten alone or baked into kid-friendly desserts! Made from simple, clean ingredients with flavors like Vanilla Blueberry. Plus, their Birthday Cake Granola is a new Sam’s Club exclusive that tastes as good as it sounds!

POPtritional: It Takes Two! Multi 2-Pack

Another healthy snack for the friend that won’t move from the TV, POPtritional offers salty and sweet popcorn creations that are packed with key vitamins and essential nutrients. Each bag is infused with daily doses of protein, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B12, vitamin D and more. Available in White Cheddar and Sweet Kettle Corn flavors and under 100 calories per cup!

Lenox: French Perle Scallop Serving Bowl

Display snacks in style with this Lenox French Perle Scallop Serving Bowl. Perfect for serving popcorn and more, this bowl is crafted from pristine stoneware with a tea-stained finish. A classic hosting piece fit for any occasion!

Reed’s: Zero Sugar Classic Mule, Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

For an easy, ready-to-drink cocktail, Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule is packed with REAL, fresh ginger root and made with no sugar for guilt-free easy sipping all year round. This naturally brewed, ready-to-drink ginger mule contains 7% alcohol with no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs, or caffeine. Or, for non-alcoholic options and mixers, try Reed’s Real Ginger Ale (available in Original & Zero-Sugar).

