Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Public Library is back open and ready for readers!

Here’s more from Nanette Donohue:

-We’re open again! Both the Main Library and the Douglass Branch are open during regular library hours. Curbside delivery is also available during open hours at both locations. The library’s website has all the details for setting up your curbside appointment.

-Library programs for adults have gone virtual, including popular offerings like our Entrepreneur Academy, which starts on July 16, and our Get that Job series, which happens every Tuesday at 2 PM.

-Our Children’s librarians have been hard at work preparing online story times for kids. Enjoy our Songs & Rhymes from Story Time on the library’s YouTube channel. There are 28 family favorites with more to come as we move through the summer.

Nanette’s Book Picks:

Tiny Imperfections – Alli Frank and Asha Youmans

Real Men Knit – Kwana Jackson

Girl Gone Viral – Alisha Rai