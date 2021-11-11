The Champaign Center Parade of Lights is back this year in downtown Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Center Parade of Lights presented by Christie Clinic is returning to downtown Champaign on Small Business Saturday, November 27. This year’s theme is Blue Christmas/Holidays, inspired by the Elvis Presley song. Parade procession starts at 6 PM with more than 60 lights floats from businesses and organizations from around the area.

Pre-parade activities start earlier:

1 PM Candy Crawl starting at Jane Addams Book Shop

2:30 PM Horse and Carriage Rides at the Orpheum building (tickets on sale)

3 PM Visits with Santa at Big Grove Tavern

4 PM VIP Area at Neil St. Blues opens (tickets on sale)

We are still accepting float entries now until November 19th. If you have a classic car or truck, feel free to join the parade! More information is at ChampaignCenter.com.

We also need a lot of help during the parade. Please consider volunteering during the parade to make sure we keep every safe and happy.

We just started our new gift card shop on our website featuring gift cards for sale from multiple local businesses throughout Champaign’s downtown, midtown, and campustown. You can order multiple gift cards from us and we go out and get them, bundle them, and ship them directly to you. It’s a great way to support multiple businesses at once.