Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Details on this year’s The Center for Children’s Books 19th Annual Book Sale!

Here’s more from The Center:

We work primarily with children’s literature, both historical and contemporary.

In the Center’s daily work, we work with researchers of children’s literature and students who are studying to become children’s and teen librarians. Questions could be anything, ranging from “could you help me find a book for this class?” to “I am trying find books on X topic for my research. Do you have any recommendations?”

During the Book Sale, we sell books at steeply discounted prices to help raise money to support the Center. It’s a great time for us to talk with our community, meet local librarians, teachers, and families, and get people into the Center!

We will be selling hardcover books for $5 each and paperbacks for $1 or $2. We will have a large variety of brand new children’s books from publishers all over the country. Almost everything we have to offer will have been published within the past 12 to 18 months.

The Center for Children’s Books 19th Annual Book Sale will be held February 17-19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily in the CCB (Rm 24 of the iSchool- 501 E. Daniel St., Champaign).

The sale will feature thousands of new children's books for youth ages birth through high school. The titles available represent the full spectrum of children's publishing in fiction and nonfiction: board books, picture books, easy and transitional readers, chapter books, series fiction, novels, activity books and kits, nonfiction series, mass-market paperbacks, and more. All proceeds support the Center for Children's Books (CCB) and The Bulletin of The Center for Children's Books.

The Center for Children’s Books

217-244-9331

The School of Information Sciences

UIUC

501 E. Daniel St.

Champaign, IL 61820