The Centennial Dog Park now open in Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Centennial Dog Park is Now Open!

The Springfield Park District is excited to announce the brand new dog park at Centennial Park is now open!

Centennial Dog Park is over an acre in size built for all dogs and park patrons to enjoy. The park was built to be fully ADA accessible and includes accessible parking, custom concrete walks, rock walking path and elevated viewing deck and community gathering space. The dog park will feature separate play areas for large dogs and small dogs, challenging obstacle course, misting fire extinguishers, dog water fountains, dog waste stations, and maintenance free benches. There is also 22×24 shelter and 33×24 shade structure coming soon.

Bring your furry friend out today!