Camargo, Ill. (WCIA)

This weekend, mark your calendars for a delightful event that captures the essence of small-town charm and community spirit – the Camargo Woolly Worm Festival! We are bringing you all the exciting details to share what’s in store for this year’s festivities.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 7th, at Opal Thompson Park in Camargo. It’s a day filled with family fun, activities, and the warmth of a tight-knit community coming together.

One of the unique aspects of the Camargo Woolly Worm Festival is the participation of elementary students from Villa Grove School. They color delightful worm-themed coloring pages, which are then judged and proudly displayed at the festival. It’s a wonderful way to involve young talents and showcase their creativity.

Last year’s festival included a special celebration for the town’s anniversary. The festivities featured a golf cart glow parade that illuminated the night and a cake cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The sense of pride and unity in Camargo is truly heartwarming.

Don’t miss the Woolly Worm Race! Children of all ages participate, and winners from different age groups compete in a thrilling race-off. Last year, the youngest contestant, Harper, emerged as the overall champion, showcasing the spirit of friendly competition.

So, if you’re looking for a day filled with fun, laughter, and a strong sense of community, don’t miss the Camargo Woolly Worm Festival this Saturday. Keep an eye out for the schedule of events on the festival flyer, and get ready for a day to remember!

