Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A quirky love story and a timely drama based on a true story are available for viewing this weekend.

Here to tell us about “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and “Critical Thinking” are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.





BIG thank you to our Dinner & a Movie Sponsor, Hamilton Walker’s, for hosting today’s segment and for the delicious appetizers and drinks!