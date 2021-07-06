The Blue Man Group returns to Chicago

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tom Galassi, Blue Man Captain of The Blue Man Group, joins us with how the show has evolved over the years and what it’s like to play such an iconic role.

Blue Man Group is unique from any other theatrical production. The show presents a dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology to allow audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective.

Blue Man Group is returning to Chicago August 18. The show has an ongoing run in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale for performances through October 3, 2021.