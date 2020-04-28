The Barn set to open in Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef Kevin Sullivan is opening his own farm to table and locally sourced restaurant in Springfield.

The Barn is a creation of Chef Kevin Sullivan. His passion for local farmers and great comfort food led him to Create The Barn. The Menu is based on his past and bringing the present together. They strive to use the best local products from local farmers.















The Barn will open on May 6th for curbside service. Hours will be from 11 am til 6 pm Wednesday thru Sunday. They will be doing their lunch menu. They are so happy that they will be able to share their passion for food and the love that our farmers have for their products. The Barn wants to thank all of our Farmers that have been working with them on delivery schedules and sourcing some of the things they need. They look forward to serving everyone!

Culinary Team

Exec. Chef Kevin Sullivan

Sous Chef Steve Wheatley

1501 Wabash ave Suite B

Springfield, Illinois 62704