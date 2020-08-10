The B.E.S.T Meal: Making dinner time easy

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Meal prep may seem like a chore to some families, which is why The B.E.S.T. Meal takes the worry stress away from mealtime!

Here’s more from owner, Tara Stigers:

Many people don’t even know fully complete meal services exist. Beyond that we are local. That means we cook the food and you receive it the very next day!







For most people we solve the what’s for dinner nightmare. Our meat by thr pound serves as a great meal starter for dinner. Say you want tacos for dinner. You can buy our taco meat by the pound and then all you need to do is add the toppings. Super simple dinner. The next biggest problem is going out to lunch everyday. Many people find that they don’t have enough time to eat or go get lunch. When they order their lunches they throw them in the refrigerator at work and the week is solved. For many people this saves them money and calories.







I will have several meals on hand. As well as snacks like our most popular item protein bites. And a sample of a weeks menu

We do it all. Healthy meals delivered to your door. No grocery shopping, cooking or the dreaded dishes. It is the freshest meal prep service you can get in town.

Order by Thursday to receive your delivery on Monday. We take care of all the planning, shopping, cooking, measuring, and clean up. You get healthy, delicious meals that meet your nutritional needs and keep you on track.

You can pick your meals. Choose 14 or 21 meal options to save some money!

OR: we also offer a 10 meal pack where we pick and add meals to your order. In this plan you will only get repeats one time. That means you don’t have to worry about getting 10 of one meal, you’ll only get 2 repeats max. You can also pick no fish, no red meat, or no breakfasts with this choice.

After you select your meals, you can add on snacks or low calorie desserts if you’d like.

ciLiving Promotion: $10 off all new customers orders with code ciliving