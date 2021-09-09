The American Cancer Society Walk and Roll of Central IL 2021

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

American Cancer Society Walk and Roll Event Schedule Change!

The American Cancer Society Walk and Roll of Central IL happening on Sunday, September 26th at Parkland College in Champaign from 1 PM – 5 PM!

The Walk and Roll event will open at 1 pm on Sunday, September 26th to begin check-in and on-site activities including games, food trucks, music, photo area, garden of hope pinwheel tributes and more. New change in schedule! From 1:30 PM-2:15 PM the Skate 5K Route will be going on, followed by the Bike 5K Route from 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM and the timed Walk/Run 5K Route at 3:00 PM.

Walk & Roll is a one-of-a-kind event that offers participants of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to either walk, run, bike or skate a 5K and raise funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives and honor those impacted by cancer. We encourage participants to register, form teams and raise money leading up to the Walk and Roll event.

GARDEN OF HOME PINWHEEL TRIBUTES $10



Pre-Registration is required to participate in any of the 5K routes by September 24th. Registration for the Walk and Roll 5K routes is $10 for adults, free for children 17 and under and free for cancer survivors and fighters using the code FIGHTCANCER at checkout. For more information on how to get involved or to register please go to www.acsmove.org/walkandrollcentralIL . Any questions please contact your local American Cancer Society Staff Partner, Stephanie Smith, at stephanie.smith@cancer.org

Registration is $10 for Adults.

FREE for Children 17 and Under (Registration is still required)

FREE for Cancer Survivor and Fighters! – Use code FIGHTCANCER at checkout!

Volunteers Needed!

We are needing volunteers to help line the race route the day of the event! If you would be interested in volunteering the day of the event please email stephanie.smith@cancer.org.

Volunteer times for course marshalls – 1:15 PM – 4:00 PM