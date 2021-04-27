The AJGA Junior All-Star Series & Hot Rod Power Tour coming to Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Visit Champaign County to Sponsor AJGA Junior All-Star at Urbana American Junior Golf Association Event

Visit Champaign County joins the AJGA again in 2021 in sponsoring the AJGA Junior All-Star in Urbana. The 78-player field hosted at Urbana Country Club will bring together the top 12 to 15-year-old junior golfers from around the world.

The AJGA Junior All-Star Series is a collection of events specifically designed for boys and girls ages 12–15 years old. The competition provides an opportunity for younger AJGA members to develop their skills and build Performance Based Entry Status to earn entry into Open and Invitational level tournaments.

Champaign County, Illinois—two hours south of Chicago and two hours west of Indianapolis—is home to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Fighting Illini Men’s Golf team has boasted several prominent AJGA alumni over the years including AJGA tournament host D.A. Points, 2021 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker, and NCAA Champion Scott Langley.

The tournament returns to Urbana Country Club for the second year in 2021. The course, founded in 1922, is a Tom Bendelow design, built in the Bendelow era of Medinah #3, Beverly C.C. and the home of the TOUR Championship, East Lake in Atlanta.

The event featured two first-time AJGA champions in 2020. Colin Li of San Diego, California, took home the Boys Division wire-to-wire with a score of 3-under-par 213. Hinsdale, Illinois local Elyssa Abdullah won the Girls Division with a 2-under-par 214 54-hole tournament score.

The four-day event will also include a 78-player qualifier. The AJGA Qualifier Series, like Monday Qualifying on the PGA TOUR, is one of the main ways’ players get their start with the AJGA. Typically held the day prior to AJGA Open and AJGA Junior All-Star Series tournaments, 18-hole AJGA Qualifiers give players an opportunity to “play their way in” to each coinciding tournament and earn PBE status for a future event.

Additionally, the Urbana-Champaign community is invited to participate in the Junior-Am Fundraising tournament being held on July 19th. The Junior-Am, similar in format to a Pro-Am, is a fundraising opportunity designed to help the local community and the AJGA Foundation. If interested in participating, please contact Midwest Regional Manager, Trevor Deal at tdeal@ajga.org.

For more information about the AJGA visit us online through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at www.ajga.org.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.

HOT ROD Power Tour Makes a Safe Return to State Farm Center





The State Farm Center was set to host the event in June of 2020, but like all events, it was canceled due to COVID-19. “Following the pandemic and the lost jobs and dollars this community experienced, hosting the HOT ROD Power Tour will be a shot in the arm for our local businesses, hotels, and hospitality workers,” states Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County.

The 27th year for the world’s largest traveling car show will have cars cruising into the State Farm Center for the final stop of the tour, which kicks off August 23 at the Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

More than just a traveling car show, the HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 5,000 vehicles. Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city while performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, all cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or be a HOT ROD Power Tour long hauler and join for all five days.

The Hot Rod Power Tour stopped in Champaign County at the State Farm Center (then Assembly Hall) in June 2012 and had the highest number of one-day registrations in tour history with over 3,000 cars in attendance. In 2015, the tour traveled to Parkland College, with the state-of-the-art Applied Technology Center on campus, and again had the highest participation along the tour with 3,700 registered cars. The last time the event rolled through was 2017 at the State Farm Center with over 4,000 registered.

The 2021 schedule for the HOT ROD Power Tour includes:

• KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, Aug. 23— Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

• Day 2: Tuesday, Aug. 24— Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Ohio

• Day 3: Wednesday, Aug. 25—Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

• Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 26— World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

• Day 5: Friday, Aug. 27— State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

For more information on Hot Rod Magazine and the HOT ROD Power Tour, visit www.hotrod.com/events.

About HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint connects with more than 5 million individuals per month. The HOT ROD Network includes HOTROD.com; the two largest events of their kind, HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week; plus Roadkill and HOT ROD Garage shows on the MotorTrend App, the world’s only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.