The 30th Annual Molly Schlich Film Series has returned for 2022 with Springfield Art Association

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Molly Schlich Independent | International Film Series

The 30th Annual Molly Schlich Film Series has returned for 2022!

The Annual Molly Schlich International & Independent Film Series, presented by Exciting Windows! by Susan Day, has been bringing entertaining and challenging films to Springfield for the past 30 years. The series is brought to you by the Springfield Art Association and benefits the Michael Victor II Art Library.

Films will run January through early March with two show times at 1 PM and 4 PM on Sunday and one show time at 7 PM on Tuesday evening. The film series will now be showing at AMC Classic Springfield 12 at 3141 Mercantile Drive.

Tickets to individual films are $10 for adults/$5 for students with ID. You can purchase a series pass for $60/$55 for members.

​

Series passes can be shared with friends and family. One punch will be given per patron. Example: You may purchase a pass to view all eight films for yourself OR you may bring several of your friends to one or multiple films. Eight punches per season pass.

All the information that you will need is on our website. www.springfieldart.org

Connect with the Springfield Art Association on Facebook HERE.