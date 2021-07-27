The 27th annual HOT ROD Power Tour returns to central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrating 27 years in 2021, the legendary HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire will once again roll through the heartland of hot rod culture as it returns to five cities in the Midwest beginning Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27, 2021.

The HOT ROD Power Tour was born from the direction of John Dianna, Executive Publisher of HOT ROD in 1994. The HOT ROD Staff wanted to show that they were car guys too so the concept of Power Tour was born. It would be a cross country road trip that invited readers to join for the whole tour, a leg of the tour, or any part that they wanted to participate in. The first power tour was going from LA to its final stop at the Power Festival in Norwalk, OH.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2021 SCHEDULE

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, Aug. 23 – Summit Motorsports Park Norwalk, Ohio

Day 2: Tuesday, Aug. 24 – Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Ohio

Day 3: Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana

Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 26 – World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Missouri

Day 5 (final stop) of HOT ROD Power Tour is in Champaign AT STATE FARM CENTER

Friday, Aug. 27

Event hours: Noon to 6 p.m.

The HOT ROD Power Tour has been held annually since 1995 with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The average tour is 1,300 miles annually.

HOT ROD Power tour since its inception has visited 31 US States

HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 5,000 vehicles. Classic cars, hot rods and trucks travel city to city while performance car lovers, HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip.

The 27th annual HOT ROD Power Tour will feature:

• Thousands of Hot Rods from all over the country and beyond on display

• Largest hot rod road trip in the world

• Drag Racing Fun Runs, unlimited for registered participants!

• Dyno competitions, burnouts, car shows, and tons of fun for everyone!

• A colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists– view the latest innovations and get expert advice

• Motorsports celebrities

• Entertainment, games, and dozens of giveaways on the main stage

Participant and Spectator Information – Be Part of a Legendary Event!

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour spectacle at no gate admission cost but must register for a free ticket at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour/ to be guaranteed entry. Spectator parking is located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations.

Participants may register a vehicle for just one day, two days, or for the best value the entire event as a “Long Hauler.” Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Registration is now open at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour/.

For more information, visit motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour/; or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag; Twitter: twitter.com/hotrodmagazine; Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS OVERVIEW – All stops will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by local health departments.