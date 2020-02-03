The 26th Annual Road Race for the Animals 5K

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Victoria McKaba and Brittany Senecal with the Omega Tau Sigma-Theta Chapter share details on this year’s 26th annual Road Race for the Animals 5K.

Omega Tau Sigma-Theta Chapter is the professional veterinary fraternity present on the veterinary medicine campus. We are one of the largest chapters in the country and have a strong philanthropic drive. We have been the most philanthropic chapter on the national level for several years.

Our largest philanthropic event of the year is Road Race for the Animals 5K, with our 26th race coming up at the end of February.

We are the only veterinary medicine organization on campus that hosts a 5K philanthropic event. We appreciate what the local community does and working with local businesses to make this such a successful event

When: February 29, 2020

Time: Day-of Registration from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, and the race starts at 9 am

Where: 2001 S. Lincoln Avenue in Champaign, or the Basic Science Building on campus

Early Registration is going on now! For people who register prior to February 8, they are guaranteed a race t-shirt! Early Registration will be open until Friday, February 28.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/9owovmkWYFMfCRXS9

Facebook link: www.facebook.com/roadrace5k