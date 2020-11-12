Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 20th Annual Parade of Lights Virtual Shoebox Edition is coming! The Champaign Center Partnership shares details on how you can watch and enjoy the parade.

There’s plenty of other things you can do in December during our Hometown Holiday shop & Stroll. There will be plenty of sales at participating small businesses throughout Champaign’s downtown, midtown, and campustown, for example, horse and carriage rides and a small business scavenger hunt.



Parade of Lights to be published and broadcasted on Nov. 28 at 6:30 pm.

Hometown Holiday Shop and Stroll is Dec. 1-20 at various locations.

Horse and carriage rides in campustown Dec. 5, 12, and 19.

Small business scavenger hunt Dec. 1 – 20.