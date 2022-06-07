Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 100 Club works with the first responder community – providing for the families of those killed in the line of duty and building access to resources that aid our first responders in being the most resilient they can be on the job.

We are the only statewide support unit for the 80,000 first responders (police, fire, ems) in the State of Illinois and the families of fallen heroes killed in the line of duty.

June 10, 2022 Membership Drive, bringing the community together to celebrate our first responders and fundraiser for the Club

The City Center

Join us for appetizers and live music by Kankakeeland’s very own Classic Rock Band “The Silhouettes”, and show support for our first responders. This event is open to community members to bring awareness about the 100 Club of Illinois mission and program resources. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The 100 Club of Illinois

875 N Michigan Avenue

Suite 1351

Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.100clubil.org