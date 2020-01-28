“That’s What She Said” the After Party

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The She Said Project produces the live show “That’s What She Said” which features women from our community sharing personal stories live on stage. The show is coming up on February 22nd, at The Virginia Theatre.

The 2020 show is presented by Sterling Wealth Management,

United Way’s Women United program and Junior League of Champaign-Urbana are the charity partners for the 2020 show.

We are giving women a microphone to be vulnerable and brave. We are empowering other women. We also run an empowerment program for teen girls called “That’s What Teens Say”. We launched The She Said Project Podcast, in partnership wtih Illinois Public Media and NPR. We run the shoe drive at the Illinois Marathon, in partnership wtih Share Your Soles Foundation. We aim to have a local and global impact.

That’s What She Said, presented by Sterling Wealth Management at The Virginia Theatre on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 pm.

Tickets on sale now at www.thevirginia.org

The After Party is being hosted by Junior League of Champaign Urbana and will be held at Neil St. Blues immediately following the show. Tickets are available at www.juniorleageucu.org