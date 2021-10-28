That Little Farm in the Country shares recipe for Mississippi Pork Loin Roast

Sidney, Ill. (WCIA)

That Little Farm in the Country joins us with some of the best pasture-raised meats and eggs, Idaho Pasture Pigs, and fun farm merchandise.



The Ruhters welcome you to That Little Farm in the Country!

There are all sorts of country songs about growing up and wanting to get the heck out of your small town. So you move away, then realize you want, no NEED, to come back. That was life for me, Colleen Ruhter. I grew up in central Illinois, a few miles outside a town of 1000 people. I spent the majority of my childhood helping on my grandparents’ farm, fishing, and playing softball. I wanted to get away, though. So I went away to college, fell in love with a city-boy, got an engineering degree (both of us did, actually), then we moved to the big city for jobs. We got married, then 2 years later we moved 1/3 of the way across the country for other jobs.

So I basically grew up on a farm. We lived 3/4 of a mile from my grandparents, where I helped with their farm as a child. The garden was huge! I can remember snapping green beans for YEARS (or so it seemed). And the number of tomato worms from that many tomato plants! The chickens sure loved them! And who hasn’t dug through aged cow manure to grab a bunch of redworms to take down to the pond to go fishing? There was always time to squeeze in a trip to the pond! Usually right before or right after softball practice. And with Grandpa as farmer, softball coach, and best fishing buddy, I have a lot of good memories on the farm.

















Jeremy may have been a city-boy, but he has better animals stories than I do! He grew up in zoos. How many people do you know that have held a snow leopard cub or came within about of foot of getting eaten by a panther? Or went looking for tapirs in the woods? And had to help catch gators, give elephants pedicures, and tranquilize a polar bear for a medical procedure? All before the age of 18?? So he may not have been a farm boy growing up, but he was always around and always liked animals!

During this time of transition, we decided to try to push past homesteading and become a commercial farm. Jeremy’s parents’ farm, Ruhter Bison, is right down the road from us. They have pasture-raised bison meat for sale at the Urbana Market at the Square.

That Little Farm in the Country has been nominated for Beginning Farmer of the Year!

We are honored to have been nominated for Beginning Farmer of the Year by The Land Connection, as part of the Routes2Farm program. Please go check out the nominees, and be sure to vote for That Little Farm / Colleen Ruhter! VOTE HERE!

Each IP address can vote once (so use your cell phone, tablet, work computer, etc!) Voting ends Nov. 1.



































Mississippi Pot Roast

Ingredients

One 3- to 4-pound boneless pork loin roast

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter

1 package au jus gravy mix

1 package dry ranch dressing mix, such as Hidden Valley

Pepperoncini peppers, number to your liking, and a little juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper, if desired

Directions

Put the roast in a slow cooker. Add the butter, au jus gravy mix, ranch dressing mix and pepperoncini peppers and juice. Add salt and pepper if you like and cook on low until tender, about 8 hours.