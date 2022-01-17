That Golden Girls Show! coming to Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

That Golden Girls Show! is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

The cast includes Ashley Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, Erin Ulman as Blanche, and Colleen Welsh as Rose.

Direction by Michael Hull , Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Huse (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman , Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland , Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt , Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Production by Shady Pines Entertainment

Covid-19 Requirements for Event Attendees: The UIS Performing Arts Center is requiring ALL event attendees regardless of age to show ONE of the following prior to admission:

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test result from a test taken within the two days prior to the event. UIS provides FREE saliva-based Covid-19 testing for all ages but a negative result from any valid testing site will do. OR proof of full Covid-19 vaccination (including 2 weeks passing since final injection).

Face masks are required to be worn at all events during periods the CDC designates Sangamon County’s Covid transmission levels as “Substantial/High.”

Please consult our Covid-19 Updates webpage prior to attending any event at the UIS Performing Arts Center.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF COMING MARCH 24TH

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

RESCHEDULED from 2021 – Comedian Ron White

April 28, 2022