Thank you to Our Town sponsor, Illinois Pork Producers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Tirey, executive director with the Illinois Pork Producers, shares more about the organization and how they operate.

Pig farming is an Illinois tradition. There are over 2,000 pig farmers in Illinois that raise safe and nutritious pork for your family, their family, and others across the world. They are proud of their generational family farms and work hard to grow bacon for you!

Pork Power Program:

 IPPA has been using this program to donate ground pork to food banks across Illinois for over 10 years.

 The donations of over 800,000 pounds of pork totaling 2.7 million servings

 If you wish to donate, go to www.ilpork.com. Donations over $15, we will send you a T-Shirt.

Here’s more about Jennifer:

Jennifer Tirey, born and raised in Southern Illinois continues to co-operate her family farm in Gallatin and Hardin Counties with her aunt and younger sister. She attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated with honors with a BA in Political Science in 1998. After graduation, she worked as a campaign staffer for the Democratic Party of Illinois and later was selected as a candidate for the Legislative Internship Program through the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tirey completed her internship with the Illinois House of Representatives and worked for the Speaker of the Illinois House on the Issues Development Staff where she was later offered a permanent staff position. In 2002, Tirey became the Director of Legislative Affairs at Central Management Services and in 2005 she went on to become the Deputy Director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum running the day-to-day operations for one of the highest attended presidential museums in the country. In 2011, Tirey accepted a position as the Bureau Chief of Marketing and Promotions at the Illinois Department of Agriculture where she promoted small to mid-sized Illinois food and agribusinesses. And in October 2014, Tirey became the first executive director for the Illinois Council on Best Management Practices (CBMP); an organization working to assist and encourage the adoption of best management practices (BMPs) to protect and enhance the sustainability of agriculture in Illinois through outreach and education. On July 1, 2015 Tirey left CBMP and accepted the position of Executive Director at the Illinois Pork Producers Association. In her spare time, Tirey enjoys running and cheering from the sidelines at football/basketball games and track events with her husband, Kevin, for their two children, Flynn (15) and Katharine (13).