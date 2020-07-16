Texture Home: Unique blend of new and vintage home furnishings

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Christy Camarca, Owner of Texture Home, shares more about how they work to combine new and vintage furniture for your CI Home.

Here’s more from Christy:

We offer a unique blend of new and vintage furniture and home accessories. People love the atmosphere of our shop and how we put things together in a similar way they might have it at home. We also offer quite a bit of local art.

One of the things we love most is helping people find the perfect sofa, sectional or chair that is perfect for them, their home and lifestyle. Our made in America line has many options in styles, configurations, and fabric choices including performance fabrics. Helping our customers navigate all the options to create their perfect piece is something we enjoy and feel we are good at.

Our combination of new and vintage is unique. Most shops are one or the other but we appreciate living with both. Our vintage furniture is by Stacy Wathen who is a local artist in her own right. She takes each vintage piece and uses her artistry to make it a one of a kind piece.

We have a month long sale in August on our entire Younger Furniture line. We offer 15% off, 20% off two or more pieces, and 20% off leather.

Texture Home

217-693-7070

1721 W Kirby Ave

Champaign, IL 61821