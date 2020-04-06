1  of  3
Texas Roadhouse offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks

Champaign, Ill.

Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.

Family Value Pack dinners-for-four include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.

