Test your lumberjack brawn at this year’s Flannel Fest with Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Flannel Fest is back with the Champaign Park District!

Lumberjack Dash – Saturday, October 23

Race Starts: 10:30a

Test your lumberjack brawn at Flannel Fest with this one-miler fun run featuring lumberjack challenges like log flips, crawls, and more!

Register by Friday, October 8 to guarantee your race swag!

Advanced registration ends October 17.

On-site registration: 9a

Questions: zoe.southlynn@champaignparks.org or 217-819-3931

Flannel Fest Timberworks Lumberjack Show – Saturday, October 23

Will take place multiple times throughout the day! Timberwork’s Lumberjack Shows has been a dominant force in lumberjack sports across North America and the World for years. We have traveled throughout the United States and Canada competing and performing at fairs, sport shows, corporate gatherings, and special events. Our lumberjacks have been features on national television including ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games, STIHL’s Timbersport Series, and ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

R.E.A.C.T. Chemistry – Saturday, October 23

Are you interested in CHEMISTRY?! If so, come perform hands-on experiments and watch a demonstration show performed by the University of Illinois’s Reaching and Educating America’s Chemists of Tomorrow (REACT) at 12:30pm on the Main Stage! There will be color-changing reactions, a magic genie, elephant toothpaste in a pumpkin, and more!

Big Show on Main Stage: 12:30p

Small Demos at Booth: 11:30a & 3:00p

Flannel Fest Website: https://champaignparks.com/flannelfest/

Get your flannel ready and join us for a day of fun fall festivities! Watch the Timberwork’s Lumberjack Show perform demonstrations throughout the event including log rolling, axe throwing, and speed carving. Enjoy music, art, games, crafts, food trucks, Lumberjack Dash, and much more at this fall event!

Full Event Schedule:

9am- Lumberjack Dash Registration Opens

10:30am- Race begins

10:50-11am-Race Ends

11am-Flannel Fest begins

11:15am-Lumberjack Dash awards

11:30am-REACT demos

12pm-Timberworks Show

12:30pm-REACT Main Stage

1:30pm-Timberworks Show

2pm- Mustache Contest

3pm- Timberworks Show/REACT Demos

4pm- Event Ends