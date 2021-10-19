Test your lumberjack brawn at this year’s Flannel Fest with Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Flannel Fest is back with the Champaign Park District!
Lumberjack Dash – Saturday, October 23
Race Starts: 10:30a
Test your lumberjack brawn at Flannel Fest with this one-miler fun run featuring lumberjack challenges like log flips, crawls, and more!
Register by Friday, October 8 to guarantee your race swag!
Advanced registration ends October 17.
On-site registration: 9a
Questions: zoe.southlynn@champaignparks.org or 217-819-3931
Flannel Fest Timberworks Lumberjack Show – Saturday, October 23
Will take place multiple times throughout the day! Timberwork’s Lumberjack Shows has been a dominant force in lumberjack sports across North America and the World for years. We have traveled throughout the United States and Canada competing and performing at fairs, sport shows, corporate gatherings, and special events. Our lumberjacks have been features on national television including ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games, STIHL’s Timbersport Series, and ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
R.E.A.C.T. Chemistry – Saturday, October 23
Are you interested in CHEMISTRY?! If so, come perform hands-on experiments and watch a demonstration show performed by the University of Illinois’s Reaching and Educating America’s Chemists of Tomorrow (REACT) at 12:30pm on the Main Stage! There will be color-changing reactions, a magic genie, elephant toothpaste in a pumpkin, and more!
Big Show on Main Stage: 12:30p
Small Demos at Booth: 11:30a & 3:00p
Flannel Fest Website: https://champaignparks.com/flannelfest/
Get your flannel ready and join us for a day of fun fall festivities! Watch the Timberwork’s Lumberjack Show perform demonstrations throughout the event including log rolling, axe throwing, and speed carving. Enjoy music, art, games, crafts, food trucks, Lumberjack Dash, and much more at this fall event!
Full Event Schedule:
9am- Lumberjack Dash Registration Opens
10:30am- Race begins
10:50-11am-Race Ends
11am-Flannel Fest begins
11:15am-Lumberjack Dash awards
11:30am-REACT demos
12pm-Timberworks Show
12:30pm-REACT Main Stage
1:30pm-Timberworks Show
2pm- Mustache Contest
3pm- Timberworks Show/REACT Demos
4pm- Event Ends