Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls

1/4 cup mirin

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup soy sauce

8 cloves garlic minced

1 TBSP minced ginger

4 boneless chicken thighs with skin

6 cups broccoli

2 cups rice

Directions:

Prepare rice according to instructions on bag/box. Keep the rice warm until ready to serve.

Combine mirin, sugar, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a sauce pan and cook on low heat. Stir the sauce until it becomes thick.

Marinate the chicken thighs in the sauce for at least one hour or up to 24 hours.

Place the marinated chicken thighs on a sprayed sheet pan. Bake the chicken in a 360 degree oven for approximately 15 minutes. The chicken thighs must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

While the chicken is in the oven, cut the fresh broccoli into uniform florets and steam the broccoli until bright green. (5 minutes)

Once the chicken is done, remove it from the oven and allow it to rest for a few minutes.

To build the final dish, the place the chicken, scoop 1 and 1/2 cups of rice into a bowl. Top with broccoli and a chicken thigh.