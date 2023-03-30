Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Nick Taylor is representing CU-Under Construction as they develop the last phase of Savannah Green Subdivision in Urbana. They have begun building 4 homes and there will be a total of 40 properties built. These new construction homes will be affordable, staring at $209,900 and they will be offering 3 different floor plans. They will qualify for THINK Urbana Tax Abatements, saving you 55% off real estate taxes in the first five years of ownership.

Nick Taylor will be able to guide you through the process of purchasing a new construction home. In the early phases of building buyers will also have the option to make their own selections.

CU Under Construction is building quality homes, at an affordable price making them more attainable to buyers.

Taylor Realty Associates is hosting two first time home buyer seminars in the month of April. They will be held at the Mahomet Public Library on April 3rd and April 20th, from 7-8pm. This will be a one home seminar with Real Estate Professionals, including local realtors, lenders, a home inspector, insurance agent and real estate attorney teaching you everything you need to know when it comes to purchasing a home. This is free to the public! RSVP to Martha Wagner at marthaw@taylor-realty.com. People in attendance will have a chance to win a Project 47 gift card.

Taylor Realty Associates

217.355.0700

116 S Lombard, Mahomet, IL 61853