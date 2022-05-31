When it gets hot outside, I always crave a delicious Chicken Salad Sandwich. With costs going up to buy it at restaurants and in the store pre-made, I wanted to figure out a low-cost way to get that same delicious taste at-home! Here’s my Chicken Salad recipe that will feed the whole family and then some!

Ingredients:

3 c diced cooked chicken (2 cans)
~ 1 apple diced, not peeled
1/2 c sliced grapes
3 stems of celery, sliced
1-2 seedless mini cucumbers
Rounded 1/3 c raisins
1/3 c plain yogurt
1/3 c mayonnaise
Dashes of salt, pepper, parsley and onion powder, to taste

Directions:

Prepare fruits and vegetables, slicing or dicing as needed
Combine everything into a mixing bowl, stir until mixed evenly
Enjoy with your favorite ways to serve
Store leftovers in an air-tight container for up to 5 days

Ways to serve:

  1. Croissant Rolls
  2. Slices of Bread
  3. Pretzel Buns
  4. Crackers
  5. Lettuce Wrap
  6. Salad topping
  7. Tortilla Wrap

Tips/Additions:

Add any mix-ins you want!  Chicken salad is versatile and can be made with lots of different things
– Sliced almonds
– Cashews
– Chopped Pecans
– Pineapple Tidbits
– Water Chestnuts
– Craisins
– Dried Cherries