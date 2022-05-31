When it gets hot outside, I always crave a delicious Chicken Salad Sandwich. With costs going up to buy it at restaurants and in the store pre-made, I wanted to figure out a low-cost way to get that same delicious taste at-home! Here’s my Chicken Salad recipe that will feed the whole family and then some!
Ingredients:
3 c diced cooked chicken (2 cans)
~ 1 apple diced, not peeled
1/2 c sliced grapes
3 stems of celery, sliced
1-2 seedless mini cucumbers
Rounded 1/3 c raisins
1/3 c plain yogurt
1/3 c mayonnaise
Dashes of salt, pepper, parsley and onion powder, to taste
Directions:
Prepare fruits and vegetables, slicing or dicing as needed
Combine everything into a mixing bowl, stir until mixed evenly
Enjoy with your favorite ways to serve
Store leftovers in an air-tight container for up to 5 days
Ways to serve:
- Croissant Rolls
- Slices of Bread
- Pretzel Buns
- Crackers
- Lettuce Wrap
- Salad topping
- Tortilla Wrap
Tips/Additions:
Add any mix-ins you want! Chicken salad is versatile and can be made with lots of different things
– Sliced almonds
– Cashews
– Chopped Pecans
– Pineapple Tidbits
– Water Chestnuts
– Craisins
– Dried Cherries