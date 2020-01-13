Tastes of the Mediterranean at Olive Garden

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Olive Garden is ready to help you fulfill your New Year’s Resolution of “eating lighter” by showing you how you can recreate one of Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean dishes – the Zoodles Primavera!

You can enjoy Olive Garden’s Zoodles Primavera dish in-restaurant when you order from the Tastes of the Mediterranean menu as well as our new Lunch-Sized Favorites menu.

Zoodles Primavera at Olive Garden

The Tastes of the Mediterranean menu features a mouthwatering selection of dishes inspired by the Italian Mediterranean coast – all under 600 calories!

The Lunch-Sized Favorites menu includes a delicious variety of our most popular dishes served in lunch-sized portions and served with homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $7.99.

Both the Lunch-Sized Favorites menu and Tastes of the Mediterranean menu include the following (and more!):

• Zoodles Primavera

• Grilled Chicken Margherita

• Shrimp Scampi

For more information on our Lunch-Sized Favorites Menu, visit www.olivegarden.com/menu-listing/pronto-lunch/lunch-sized-favorites