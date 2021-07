Springfield, IL (WCIA) Boasting the best hand-cut steaks and Scotch selection in Central Illinois, Mariah’s Steakhouse is a dining experience you won’t want to miss. And you won’t ever have to worry about leaving hungry. From salad and rolls…to steak and lamb…to bread pudding and creme brulee…the menu is incredible.

And, as you’ll see in the video above, the owner Sam is pretty incredible too.

For more details, visit Mariah’s Facebook page.

3317 Robbins Rd, Springfield, IL 62704

(217) 793-1900