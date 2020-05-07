Taste of the Town: Buford’s Pub

1  of  2
Sadorus, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeff Buckler, owner of Buford’s Pub, shares how they’ve got a little bit of everything on the menu for hungry customers.

Here’s more from Buford’s Pub:

We’re a small town pub that offers food for almost everyone. We take pride in our small town community. Support has been overwhelming, even in these difficult times.

  • -Big Buford Breaded Tenderloins.
  • -Bloody Sundays. Build your own bloody
  • -Trash can nachos 3 lbs of nachos
  • -Ark sandwich developed by the local church $1 from each one sold goes to them
  • -Meatloaf we are doing family style smoked meatloaf dinners. 4.5 lbs of meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy and green beans.
  • -Steak dinners Friday and Saturday nights. 12 oz rib eye, twice baked potato and green beans.

Call 217-598-2313 to order!
Tue-Sun 11am-8pm

109 E Market St.
Sadorus, Illinois 61872

