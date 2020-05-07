Taste of the Town: Buford’s Pub

Sadorus, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeff Buckler, owner of Buford’s Pub, shares how they’ve got a little bit of everything on the menu for hungry customers.

Here’s more from Buford’s Pub:

We’re a small town pub that offers food for almost everyone. We take pride in our small town community. Support has been overwhelming, even in these difficult times.







-Big Buford Breaded Tenderloins.

-Bloody Sundays. Build your own bloody

-Trash can nachos 3 lbs of nachos

-Ark sandwich developed by the local church $1 from each one sold goes to them

-Meatloaf we are doing family style smoked meatloaf dinners. 4.5 lbs of meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy and green beans.

-Steak dinners Friday and Saturday nights. 12 oz rib eye, twice baked potato and green beans.















Call 217-598-2313 to order!

Tue-Sun 11am-8pm

109 E Market St.

Sadorus, Illinois 61872