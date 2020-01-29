Taste of the Town: Bluefish on the Green

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

You might have seen Angie Rouley cooking in the ciKitchen or remember her from her Elliott restaurant, the Bluefish Café.

But when the Bluefish Café closed its doors in 2018, what happened to Angie?

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with the cook and shares how injuries and set backs didn’t stop her from pursuing her passions.

So where is she now?

Visit Angie at her new restaurant, Bluefish on the Green located at Railside Golf Club.

120 W 19th St, Gibson City, IL 60936

Also check out Angie and friends in DLO’s production of Bright Star, coming to the Fischer Theatre Feb. 21-23. For information on show times and tickets click HERE.