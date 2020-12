Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ana Ramirez and Brian Davis of Legacy Pizzeria show us how they make pizza!

Here’s more from the restaurant:

The way our dough cooks light and flaky with the caramelize cheese rim, that we use fresh ingredients and an incredible cheese blend.

One of the things that we do is use the freshest ingredients and our caramelize cheese rim.

Both Brian and Ana have been in the restaurant industry for a couple of decades.



Legacy Pizzeria

2501 Village Green Place

Champaign, Il 61822