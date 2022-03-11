Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Dr. Shannon Donnals, PhD, LCSW, CCATP, talks suicide prevention, grief counseling, and mental health therapy.

Several disciples working together. Primary care and medication management, mental health therapists, massage, life coaching etc.

Mission: to support and empower all people to reach their best selves through emotional, physical, and spiritual wellness.

Dr. Shannon Donnals is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and psychologist. She has worked in a variety of settings including adult and children psychiatric units, child and adolescent residential treatment facilities, community crisis, and county jail. Shannon has been working with or providing therapy to individuals since 1996.

Shannon received a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, emphasis on psychology, from the University of South Carolina, in 1994. She received a Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois in 1999. In 2014, she earned a Doctorate in General Psychology from Capella University.

Shannon practices from a holistic approach that examines the individual as a whole, mentally and physically. She is also a Certified Clinical Anxiety Treatment Professional, and identifies as an LGBTQIA+ ally. Shannon provides a safe, relaxed, comfortable and non-judgmental environment for patients to express themselves. She will work with you in order to deal with a variety of issues including depression, anxiety, grief, relationship stressors, anger, self-esteem and more. She will assist you in coping with stressors, developing short and long term goals, and making positive changes in your life.

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

(217) 531-4101

3115 Village Office Place

Champaign, IL