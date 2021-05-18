Take on dry, aged skin with Christie Clinic’s Aquagold

Dr. Kathryn Lane, Christie Clinic Department of Dermatology, is administering a new skin treatment designed to smooth lines and wrinkles of her patients, as well as brighten and even their skin tone. The procedure is called Aquagold.

• What is Aquagold® fine touch™?

The system creates tiny channels in the skin, each channel thinner than a human hair, through which bioactive compounds are delivered within the layers to plump, firm, and smooth skin, or to trigger skin regeneration. The extremely tiny needles deliver dermal filler or Botox at a consistent depth and can cover a large surface area in a pain-free treatment.

• How does it work?

If your facial skin has taken on a dry, aged look, it is the result of the breakdown of natural collagen and elastin, which is the support structure of the skin. The AQUAGOLD® Fine Touch system uses tiny, 24-karat hollow gold needles that delivers Botox or dermal fillers in the skin layers to plump, firm, and smooth.

• What are the benefits?

o Shrinks pores with micro-doses of Botox or dermal filler

o Smooths fine lines and wrinkles

o Enhances results of laser skin resurfacing by delivering serums to trigger healing & regeneration of skin tissues

o Brightens skin with micro-doses of products that even skin tone

• Who would benefit the most from this treatment?

Aquagold is best used for patients who are looking for a softer, more youthful appearance, but do not require dramatic changes. Microchanneling treats the superficial layers of the skin to provide a moderate, though noticeable, improvement in skin texture, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and increase in collagen production.

While microchanneling is not a replacement for injectable treatments, the small size allows for treating tighter spaces, and the small volume of solution that is applied helps to ensure an even, natural result. It can be effectively used on the face, neck, and décolletage.

• How long does the treatment take?

The entire treatment lasts 30 minutes from start to finish with a licensed physician assistant or physician, and there is little-to-no downtime after the appointment; which means you can get back to your day with little-to-no interruption.

• How often would you need to have this treatment done?

It is recommended that treatments be spaced out every three to four months; therefore, at Christie Clinic Department of Dermatology, they recommend two to three treatments a year to maintain a healthy glow.

Christie Clinic Department of Dermatology offers a variety of cosmetic services and products that can help restore your skin’s appearance and renew your self-confidence.

Located on the lower level of Christie Clinic in Champaign on University.

Christie Clinic Department of Dermatology – Cosmetic Suite: (217) 366-2600

Christie Clinic

101 W University Ave

Champaign, IL 61820

www.christieclinic.com