Take home crafts and BINGO offered at Tolono Public Library

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Emily Henson ,Program Coordinator with the Tolono Public Library, joins us with what’s new at the library.

First off, we wanted to announce that we are now open to the public (though we are still doing curbside pickup if patrons would prefer).

Currently, we have some fun take-home craft kits. The first full week of every month is for adults. The second full week is a children’s kit. The third full week of the month is for teen’s. All patrons have to do is come in and ask for a craft kit! All directions and (most) all materials included in the kit.







Every Saturday, we have either an interactive post/activity for Adults OR an education program for Adults on our Facebook page.

Starting in September, we will begin an interactive (virtual) Preschool Storytime Tuesdays at 10 am. All you need to do to register is email me at “programs@tolonolibrary.org” to get the login and password for the program.



Additionally in September, we will have a Children’s (virtual) Bingo! Again to register, just email me. Prizes will be mailed to the winners.