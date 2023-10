Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you still on the lookout for the perfect tailgating necessities? Look no further! Join Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer of theCityMoms, as she unveils some exciting tailgating essential to make a fun time effortless.

Don’t miss out on more tips and tricks shared on theCityMoms blog. Join our free membership at thecitymoms.org/join for daily parenting support and exclusive perks.