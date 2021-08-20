SYNERGY HomeCare helping seniors, families with daily living activities

If you or a family member is a senior who needs assistance with daily living activities, SYNERGY caregivers are ready to help with everything from meal preparation to personal care. They work with you to customize your care plan to best meet your needs and to improve the quality of your life. Their offices are open 24/7 and they are ready to talk with you about your unique situation.

You may also be caring for your aging parent as a member of the newly defined “Sandwich Generation” and need someone to be with them while running errands or taking care of your own personal needs. Home care services are versatile, flexible, and customized for your comfort, peace of mind, and well-being. Every person SYNERGY provides care for is a unique situation. Every home is different, every schedule is different, and every person needs a different type of care to meet their needs. Some of their clients utilize as little as a few hours per month, and others have 24-hour care around the clock.

