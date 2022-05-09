Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

This week will give us the first taste of summer weather, and what can be more summer than swimming! Leslie Radice, Aquatics Manager at Urbana Park District is here to talk about the upcoming pool season at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center.

This year will be a little different at the outdoor pool. Tell us about it.

Only the outdoor pool is open this summer, all programs are still a go, like lap swim, swim lessons, aerobics, but all at the outdoor pool.

When will the pool be open?

• Located at 1401 N. Broadway, Urbana

• Pool open May 28 – September 5

• Open Swim M-F, 12:30 – 7 p.m.

• Open Swim Sat-Sun, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Lap Swim M-F, 6-8 a.m., and 11 a.m. – Noon

• Members admitted for Open Swim at Noon, M-F

It takes a lot of people to make the pool go. Tell us what kinds of jobs people can have this summer at the pool and how they can apply.

• Apply at urbanaparks.org/jobs

• Life guards

• Customer service representatives

• Shift managers

• Swim coaches



Urbana Park District: Get Involved

https://www.urbanaparks.org