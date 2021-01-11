SWFT: Train for in-demand jobs with Parkland College

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

New year, new opportunities!

It’s not too late to sign up for Parkland College‘s Support for Workforce Training (SWFT) program.

SWFT provides short-term funding for training in healthcare, construction, business, transportation and more.

In addition to tuition and fee waivers to take your classes, you may also receive a stipend.

A high school degree is not required to be a part of this program.

ciLiving catches up with Stephanie Stuart, Parkland’s Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, about how to get involved.

To apply and view the full list of training options, click HERE.