Sweetcorn hummus with Harvest Market’s registered dietitian, Emily Dupuis

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

‘Tis the season for sweet corn!! Registered dietitian at Harvest Market, Emily Dupuis, is featuring her sweet corn hummus recipe, while showcasing how to easily cut corn off the cob, as well as tips on roasting corn.



Roasted Sweet Corn Hummus

• 1 15oz can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained with some of the liquid reserved

• 2 heaping tablespoons tahini

• ¼ cup fresh squeezed lime or lemon juice

• 2-4 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar

• 2-3 ears of corn, shucked

• 2-3 cloves garlic, peels removed

• salt, pepper, cumin, coriander to taste

• 1-3 tbsp olive oil, plus more for garnish (optional)