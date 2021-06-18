Sweet-Spicy Grilled Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

4 6-Oz Salmon Fillets

2 Whole Ripe Avocados

1 Sweet Red Pepper

1 package of yellow cherry tomatoes or your favorite cherry tomatoes

1 lime

1 Red Onion

Olive Oil

2 TBSP Brown Sugar

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp Chili Powder

¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper

Salt and Pepper

Salsa

In a small bowl, combine 2 diced avocados, chopped red pepper,1 cup halved tomatoes, chopped red onion, 1 squeezed lime, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix and set aside.

Salmon

Heat a Cast Iron Skillet with lightly coated olive oil to medium high or put the pan directly on the grill. Rub salmon with olive oil. Combine Brown Sugar, Cumin, Chili Powder and Cayenne Pepper in a small bowl and a pinch of salt and pepper. Rub fillets with spice mixture. Grill salmon 6 to 8 minutes turning over halfway through grilling. Or Broil 8 to 10 minutes or until salmon reaches 145 degrees F. Serve salmon topped with salsa. Serves 4.

