Sweet-Spicy Grilled Salmon with Avocado Salsa
Ingredients:
- 4 6-Oz Salmon Fillets
- 2 Whole Ripe Avocados
- 1 Sweet Red Pepper
- 1 package of yellow cherry tomatoes or your favorite cherry tomatoes
- 1 lime
- 1 Red Onion
- Olive Oil
- 2 TBSP Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Cumin
- ½ tsp Chili Powder
- ¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper
- Salt and Pepper
Salsa
In a small bowl, combine 2 diced avocados, chopped red pepper,1 cup halved tomatoes, chopped red onion, 1 squeezed lime, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix and set aside.
Salmon
Heat a Cast Iron Skillet with lightly coated olive oil to medium high or put the pan directly on the grill. Rub salmon with olive oil. Combine Brown Sugar, Cumin, Chili Powder and Cayenne Pepper in a small bowl and a pinch of salt and pepper. Rub fillets with spice mixture. Grill salmon 6 to 8 minutes turning over halfway through grilling. Or Broil 8 to 10 minutes or until salmon reaches 145 degrees F. Serve salmon topped with salsa. Serves 4.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
- 8 Cups Fresh Baby Spinach
- • 2 Cups Sliced Strawberries
- • 4 Tbsp Sunflower Seed Kernels
- • 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
- • 2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar
- • 4 ½ tsp Sugar
- • 1/8 tsp Ground Mustard
- • ½ tsp dill weed.
- • 1/8 tsp salt
- • 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- • Add the Vegetable oil, sugar, ground mustard, red wine vinegar, dill weed, salt and garlic powder to a mason jar. Secure the lid and shake well to combine. Refrigerate an hour to up to 7 days.
- • Combine the spinach, strawberries, and Sunflower kernels in a large salad bowl or on a platter. Pour the dressing over salad, and lightly toss. Refrigerate about 10 minutes before serving.