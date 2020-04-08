Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ready to mix up your Fish Friday menu? Guest Chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with a Lent inspired recipe for Sweet and Spicy Honey Orange Shrimp.

Dish Passionate Cuisine is also offering carry out or will deliver fish sandwiches on Friday.



Sweet and Spicy Honey Orange Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 t Garlic, Minced

2 t Soy Sauce

1/2 C Honey

1 Orange, Zested

2 T Fresh Orange Juice

1 t Sriracha

2 lbs 18-20 count peeled and deveined Shrimp

1 C Cornstarch

1/2 Canola Oil

Green Onions and Sesame Seeds for Garnish

Instructions

Add Garlic, Soy Sauce, Honey, Orange Zest, Orange Juice and Sirachia to a small bowl and whisk thoroughly

Place cornstarch in a shallow bowl and add the shrimp and coat well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pans and turn to medium heat.

In batches, cook the shrimp on oil for about 2 minutes on each side or until crispy.

Remove and leave on a place. Don’t use paper towels- they will cause breading to steam.

When shrimp is cooked, pour out the oil

Add the sauce into the skillet and add shrimp. Cook for about 30 seconds until sauce in thickened.

Serve over jasmine or fried rice and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.