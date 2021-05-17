Sweat + Strength virtual fitness program with Blended Balance Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ali Kreider, Owner/Creator of Blended Balance Fitness, joins us to get us moving today.

I’m a NASM Certified Personal Trainer & specialist in Behavior Change here to help clients find joy in fitness. I specialize in at-home/virtual-based workouts plus group fitness programming. I run a monthly fitness program called SWEAT+STRENGTH that includes strength workouts, group cardio workouts and an accountability group giving you all the tools to set you up for success with your personal fitness routine.













I’ve been doing more to help change mindsets around fitness. I’m trying to break down perceptions of what a “successful” workout needs to be (meaning you don’t have to workout for an hour until you burn X calories and are dripping in sweat every time you exercise). Sometimes 10-20 minutes is all you need! I’m working on helping clients develop healthy fitness habits to set them up for lifelong success. You will not always be motivated to exercise but with the right habits in place, it makes it easier to do on the days you don’t want to do it!

I want you to focus on how you feel when you workout not how you look. It’s important to me that clients focus on the joy and happiness fitness can bring into their lives and day-to-day living. You have to find the movement types that you truly enjoy to start building those healthy fitness habits. If you’re not having fun, what’s the point?!

I’m running a free week for my month virtual fitness program SWEAT+STRENGTH. It kicks off today but viewers can still join in!

I am using my Instagram to have these conversations around mindset so I’d love for you to follow along @blendedbalancefitness.