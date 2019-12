Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

The student led group, Surreal Sound, from Unity High School, shares Sounds of the Season on the CI Stage.

Students perform frequently throughout the community, including many holiday events, Unity High School concerts, and their spring fundraiser “All Out A Cappella.”

We are an upbeat group that performs only pop music.

All Out A Cappella is February 22 at Unity High School Auditorium.