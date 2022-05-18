Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

• Worldwide, pollinator populations are in decline as research has shown.

• Pollinating insects are critical to native plant populations and human food production

o Pollinators are responsible for one in every three bites you take

o 75% of the worlds flowering plants depend on pollinators for their existence

• If you are interested in supporting pollinators, install a Pollinator Pocket

• The Pollinator Pockets Program was designed by UofI Extension to help gardeners create home garden space that support pollinators.

• For more information visit our Pollinator Pockets Website: https://extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/pollinator-pockets

• Here is our interactive map of pollinator pockets, which now spans 6 states including over 400 individual pockets

o https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/viewer?mid=1zCV8ai8yRrWvl3RdFMMKET68vSL9rX2T&ll=40.05177935561432%2C-88.81771160507391&z=6